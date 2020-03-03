Cartersville Police arrested 42-year-old Kraig Fernandez Brock of Kennesaw and booked him into the Bartow County Jail Friday morning for a warrant from February 16th for sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 years.

Joseph Robert Smith

Bartow County deputies arrested 31-year-old Joseph Robert Smith of Acworth and booked him into the jail Saturday morning for multiple charges including exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elder person.

Llewellyn Sampson

Cartersville Police arrested 44-year-old Llewellyn Sampson of Kaibeto, Arizona and booked him into the Bartow County Jail Sunday afternoon for aggravated assault, battery, aggravated battery, and robbery by sudden snatching.

There is no further information available to the public on these arrests at this time,

From WBHF radio