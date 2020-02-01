Matthew Christian Gray, 28 of Tallapoosa, was arrested at Mount Berry Mall after arranging a meeting with someone he thought to be a child under the age of 16 year-old to have sex.

Reports said that Gray sent 13 photos and videos of his penis while describing descriptions of sexual acts.

He then arranged a meeting with the “victim” in Rome, where he was taken into custody.

Gray is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, 13 counts of electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor and use of a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.