Joshua Michael Pointer, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly contacted someone he thought to be under the age of 16 to engage in sexual acts with him.

Reports said that Pointer wrote the “victim” graphic messages that detailed sexual acts such as sodomy before asking them to send him nudes.

He then proceeded to arrange a meeting with them to have sexual relations.

Pointer is charged with aggravated child molestation, use of a computer to solicit a child for illegal acts, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and driving on a suspended license.