Jordan Tyler York, 24 of Silver Creek, was arrested after a chase in Garden Lakes Friday that lead to a crash into a power poll near Garden Lakes Baptist Church.

Reports said that York was driving a stolen vehicle when he used it as a ram while officers were attempting to stop him in an effort to escape.

York proceeded to hit two police cars and then fled at a high rate of speed though business parking lots while customers were inside.

He then struck another vehicle while traveling througha narrow ally way.

Reports went on to say that York drove off the roadway, crossed two lands of travel and struck the power poll near the church before fleeing on foot.

York then ignored officers commands to stop and had to be taken down.

Arresting officers were injured while attempting to gain control of York.

A search led officers to find a stolen handgun and drugs in his possession.

Warrants said that York stole a 2010 Nissan Altima back on January 23rd. He is also accused of breaking into a 2006 Ford Van and a 2014 Toyota Carolla that same week.

Also on January 23 he is accused of breaking into a home on Highlander Trail and break into a vehicle in order to steal a bottle of prescription medication. York was confronted and pulled a gun on the home owner and threatened to shoot him.

York is charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, aggravated assault on a police officer, theft by taking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1st degree criminal damage to property, 2nd degree criminal damage to property, attempting to elude, felony obstruction, interference with government property, felony theft by receiving stolen property, hit and run resulting in serious injury, and reckless driving.