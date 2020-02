Victoria Jade Shafer, 24 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she stole a 2010 Nissan Altima.

Reports said that Shafer was allowed to use the car, but then failed to return it to its owner.

The theft occurred back on January 23 at a location on Buck Trail.

Shafer is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.