The owner of the Downtown Dog Grooming and Moore, Delaney Rhinehart, 25 of Rome, was arrested on numerous drug charges after being stopped for running a red light.

Reports said that officers found Rhinehart with suspected THC oil, marijuana and a drug grinder.

Rhinehart is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, felony, possession or sale of low THC oil and failure to obey traffic control devices.