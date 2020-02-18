Patrick Stewart Little, 29 of Rome, was arrested at an unspecified location in Floyd County after he allegedly attempted to engage in sexual relations with someone he thought was under the age of 16.

Reports said that Little engaged in online conversations describing graphic sexual narratives about acts he wished to perform on the child.

He then allegedly arranged a meeting spot with the child in which the acts were to have taken place.

He was arrested at the arranged spot.

Little is charged with child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and computer use to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.