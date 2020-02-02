Jonathan Arteaga-Reynoso, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly attacked a woman at a home on Leafmore Road

Reports said that he repeatedly hit the victim in the face, stomach and head with his fist before dragging her across the floor.

The victim suffered injuries to her face, knees, and lip.

He then allegedly refused to allow her to leave the home.

Arteaga-Reynosa is charged with battery, false imprisonment, fugitive from justice, probation violation and two counts failure to appear.