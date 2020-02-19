Richard Russell Hendrix, 56 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he grabbed a blunt object and struck another man in the head and neck while kicking his face and yelling “I’m going to kill you!”.

Reports added that the officer observed cuts on his neck and face, along with him being covered in blood.

Officers went on to state that the victim had a hard time using his mouth due to injuries.

The incident occurred at a home on Wax Road back on February 10th.

Hendrix is charged with aggravated assault.