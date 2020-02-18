Emmike Kassha Walton, 30 of Athens, was booked into the Floyd County Jail after she allegedly conspired to sneak drugs and cellphones into the Floyd County Prison.

Reports said that Walton conspired to drop 2 cellphones and 87.4 grams of marijuana at the East View Cemetery on Kingston Avenue so that it could be snuck into the prison.

The drop occurred back on January 27th.

Walton is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, computer use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance and items prohibited by an inmate.