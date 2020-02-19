Police around the area have issued a “BOLO” for a man wanted for murder in Catersville. Police said that the suspect, Tavares Atwell, 35, is being sought for the shooting death of a young woman at 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

UPDATE: The victim in last night’s murder at Parkway North was 29 year old, Julia T Malachi of Cartersville.

Cartersville Police Department Lieutenant Mike Bettikofer stated in a press release that the 35-year-old Atwell was observed leaving the scene on foot wearing all black and work boots. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds and is 5’9 in height.

