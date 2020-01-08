Calhoun Police arrested 33 year-old Samantha Nichole Baxter, of Union City, after a chase following a traffic accident near mile marker 313 on I 75..

Reports said that Baxter fled on foot into the woods after a crash on I75. Officers were quickly able to taze her, but she soon escaped capture.

A day later, reports stated, Baxter was found knocking on a woman’s door in the area of East 40th Street and East Belmont Drive.

When officers arrived Baxter again took off. Baxter proceeded to grab a soccer goal and throw it at the officer and continued to run. An attempt to taze Baxter was unsuccessful, but the officer was able to wrestle her to the ground and take her into custody.

Once on the ground, the officers stated that Baxter refused to stop kicking and struggling so the had to taze her again.

Baxter is charged with duty upon striking a fixture, leaving a vehicle unattended, interference with government property, no proof of insurance, two counts obstruction, pedestrian darting in traffic, stopping in a prohibited place.