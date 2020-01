Natalie Ann Tidwell, 52 of Rome, was arrested this week after a traffic stop at the intersection of GA 293 and Keown Road led police to find methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Reports added that it was then discovered that Tidwell was a convicted felon.

Tidwell is charged with possession of meth, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.