Floyd County Schools announced plans to completely renovate Armuchee High School at this week’s board meeting. The estimated cost will be close to $35 million and will occur in numerous phases over a four year period.

The first phase will focus on athletic improvements at a cost of just over $3.3 million. The improvements will include a new track, a synthetic turf football field, new stadium lighting, fencing, as well as other smaller improvements.

The completion date is set for this summer.

The second phase will be to completely replace the roof of the school at a cost of just over $3.2 million.

The third phase, which is slated to begin in 2022, will include additional athletic renovations, including changes to the existing practice gym, additional stadium improvements and a renovated field house.

The final phase, which is expected to begin in 2023, includes a “modernization” of the school. This phase is set to be the costliest and the most time consuming.

Reports stated that one option for renovations would include students and teachers be placed in mobile classrooms during the school year. If the school system decides to go that way the cost of the project could drop by several million dollars.

Another plan during the renovation process would be to rotate students and teachers and break up the project in four parts.

The third plan is to complete the project over a court of four summers. However, that plan would take the most time and cost the most money.