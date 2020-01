Just after 12 noon, January 1st, 2020 Gordon County Sheriff’s Office along with G.S.P. stopped a vehicle that had been clocked at over 120 mph.

According to scanner traffic the suspected driver bailed and a short hunt for a male fugitive around the 318 and Highway 41 North was captured at gunpoint by Gordon County Sheriff Officer’s.

More details will be released after a full official report has been made.

By Kevin Casey