Two Rome women, Sierra Lynn Alamia, 29, and Dequasha Miles, 24, was arrested this week after they were found with drugs at a home on Betty Kay Avenue.

Reports said that officers found two bags of marijuana, a scale and numerous “roaches” inside the home.

Authorities added that Alamia told them that she had been smoking drugs around a juvenile.

Charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.

Alamia is additionally charged with reckless conduct.