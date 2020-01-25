Theresa Marie Stanley, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant.

Reports said that Stanely sold heroin to the informant back on September 27, 2019 at a location on Martha Berry Blvd.

On October 15 she is accused of selling oxycodone pills to the cooperating witness at a location on Pinecreast Drive.

Then on October 29 she is accused of selling oxycodone to an informant at a home on Pinecreast Drive.

PREVIOUS April 2019

Theresa Marie Stanley, 46 of Rome, was arrested at Redmond Hospital after reports said she possessed Xanax and Oxycodone that was not prescribed to her.

Reports said that she told authorities that she had purchased the drugs “off the street”.

Stanley is charged with possession of a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance, as well as drugs not in original container.