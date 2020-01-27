Four Romans, Michael Andrew Quarles, 34, Jacqueline Diane O’Leary, 30, Michael Tyler Spears, 22 and Marvcin Jerome Burns, 52, were arrested during a drug bust at a home on Burnett Ferry Road.

Reports said that a search of the home led police to find suspected methamphetamine in a bathroom as well as a smoking device.

Officers said that they also found oxycodone that was not in their original container.

O’Leary, Spears and Burns are charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Quarles is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear.