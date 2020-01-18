Bryce McCall Gray, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked two people at a home on Redmond Circle.

Reports said that Gray hit one victim, a 63 year-old male, in the face with his fist. He also forcibly pulled a 63 year-old woman away from a window while she was attempting to get help.

When one of the victims attempted to dial 911 for help Gray allegedly physically prevented them from doing so.

Gray is charged with simple battery, battery and obstruction of a person making a 911 call.