Tabares Tony Wadley, 26 of Augusta, was booked into the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly stole $11,000 worth of cellphones from Walmart on Cartersville Highway.

Police stated that Wadley used a crowbar to break into the cellphone case to get the phones.

Reports added that Wadley then placed the phones in a book bag before leaving the store without paying.

Wadley is charged with criminal damage to property, felony theft by shoplifting and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.