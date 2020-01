Tameika Monique Davis, 39 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said she sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witnesses at a location in Rome back on November 19th.

While being booked into the Floyd County Jail this week she was found with ecstasy while inside the jai.

Davis is charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony attempt to violate Georgia controlled substance act and crossing the guard line with drugs.