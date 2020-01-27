Jamal Tyrone Harper, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a protection order and went and attacked a 38 year-old woman at a location on North Broad Street.

Reports stated that Harper hit the woman in the face repeatedly while in the presence of two small children.

The victim also had recordings of Harper stating that he was going to kill her.

He was later found and taken into custody at a location on Martha Berry Blvd.

Harper is charged with two counts aggravated stalking, giving false information to police, two counts cruelty to children, battery and possession of synthetic marijuana.