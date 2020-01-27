John Shane Walls, 45 of Resaca, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly had an online conversation with someone he thought to be a minor about engaging in sexual relations with him.

Reports said that Walls, while asking for nude photos of the child, gave graphic description of sexual acts he wanted to have with the child.

Walls was taken into custody at a location in which the parties agreed to meet at to engage in sexual relations.

Walls is charged with child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, and use of a computer to seduce a minor.