Lateracious Martez McPherson, 28 of Cedartown, and Jessica Anne Hutchison, 29 of Rome, were arrested after a verbal argument became physical at a location on East 14th Street.

Reports said that McPherson scratched Hutchison on her upper chest, which left a visible injury.

Hutchison is accused of hitting McPherson in the nose, causing it to bleed.

Both are charged with battery.