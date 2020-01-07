Van Wert Elementary School in Polk County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a chase with a burglary suspect resulted in an officer being struck by a train.

Reports said that Officer Andy Anderson caught the suspect(s) committing a burglary when he began a foot chase down the train tracks near College Street.

A second suspect, a female, was taken into custody. The second suspect, a white male wearing a neck brace, who led police on the chase is still being sought.

The officer was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Reports added that his injuries were not critical.