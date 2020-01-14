Ball Corporation in Rome broke ground Tuesday on their new aluminum cups manufacturing facility that will be adjacent to Ball’s existing aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant.

Ball plans to hire approximately 145 new employees for the cups facility to support the multi-year investment of approximately $200 million. Atlanta-based KBD Group Inc. is serving as general contractor on the project.

“We’re increasingly hearing from customers and consumers that they want to do the right thing for the environment, and they need more options,” said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This product launch is aligned with our Drive for 10 strategy and is another step in innovating to serve unmet needs. Using our years of experience and specialized expertise, we are proud to provide both our customers and consumers with another environmentally friendly and fun option in our industry-leading portfolio of aluminum packages.”

In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is sturdy, durable, cool to the touch, and provides an elevated drinking experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics. The cup is currently available through a limited pilot program with major venues and concessionaires across the U.S. in a 20-ounce size produced in Ball’s Westminster, Colorado, innovation facility. When the Rome plant is fully operational, Ball plans to introduce additional sizes to round out its cups portfolio and intends to expand adoption of the cups to drinking establishments, parks and recreation, colleges and universities, hospitality, restaurants, business and industry.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and aluminum cans, bottles and cups are easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. Ball’s research shows that 67 percent of U.S. consumers say they will visit a venue more often if they use aluminum cups instead of plastic cups and that 78 percent of consumers expect beverage brands to use environmentally friendly containers in the next five years.

For more information, please visit www.ball.com/cups.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Ball Corporation, a provider of aluminum packaging for beverages, personal care, and household products, will expand its operations in Rome. The company will build a new aluminum cups manufacturing plant, creating more than 180 new jobs and investing more than $200 million in the project.

This new plant will manufacture aluminum cups, and serve the growing demand for innovative, sustainable beverage packaging in the U.S. market. It is expected to come online in Q4 of 2020.

Local officials said, “This shows what working together can produce. The Rome Floyd Chamber along with the Rome Floyd Development Authority and GREIA all worked hand in hand with Ball to make this deal happen.”

They added, “We are glad that Ball has committed to the area to help bring new high paying jobs to our local citizens.”

The new facility will be adjacent to Ball’s existing aluminum beverage can manufacturing plant in Rome, representing a significant expansion of their footprint in the region. Founded in 1880, the company employs more than 17,500 people worldwide and has annual sales of $11.6 billion.

“Floyd County is excited to see one of our local industries expand,” said Scotty Hancock, chairman of the Floyd County Commission. “We look forward to the growth of quality jobs and significant investment back into the community.”

“This decision by Ball Corporation will strengthen our community and create good jobs for our residents,” said Bill Collins, mayor of the city of Rome. “We are pleased to work with our local industries and highlight our business-friendly environment to secure quality economic development.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.

“We are immensely proud of the success that Ball Corporation is seeing in Floyd County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The company’s growth is a testament to Georgia’s booming manufacturing industry. I want to thank Ball for their continued investment in our state and all of our local and statewide economic development partners for their work to make this announcement possible.”