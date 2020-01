The Polk School District is cracking down on students who have missed too many days. This week several parents went to jail after their child missed over 10 days.

Tabatha Dawson Chavez, 38 of Cedartown is charged with truancy and forgery.

Daneisha Darden, 23 of Cedartown, is charged with truancy.

Denise Michelle Watkins, 47 of Buchannan, is charged with truancy.

Additional arrest are expected.