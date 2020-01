Mahendra Lakhram, 42 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he shoved a woman onto a couch and then pulled out a knife and proceeded to point it at her.

Reports added that the victim suffered an injury to her ribcage.

The incident occurred in front of children at a home on Westhaven Drive.

Lakhram is charged with two counts aggravated assault, battery, and two counts cruelty to children.