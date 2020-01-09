Acting on information from community members, Gordon County Sheriff’s detectives and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (GDCS) conducted a probationary search at the home of a local couple on Artesian Well Road near Sugar Valley.

The investigating officers had developed information regarding the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine there. During this search, a significant amount of methamphetamine, other drugs/narcotics, and a number of illegally held firearms were located and seized as evidence.

The occupants, James Anthony Praytor, age 47, of 448 Artesian Well Road, and Amber Leshey Gwin, age 23, of the same address were taken into custody without incident. Praytor is on probation for a 2017 conviction for Sale of Methamphetamine. He will now face new charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and firearms related offenses, along with his co-defendant Gwin. Both defendants are being held in the county jail pending judicial proceedings.