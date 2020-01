Tyler Eugene Garner, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after report said he allegedly threw and hit a woman in the nose with a hairbrush.

Garner then allegedly threw the woman’s purse on the ground, which resulted in her phone being broke.

The incident occurred in front of a 2 year-old child.

Garner is charged with simple battery, criminal damage to property, two counts cruelty to children and failure to appear.