The Citizens of Georgia Power employee volunteer chapter from Rome will be spending their day off from work serving in their local community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

As part of the local neighborhood service project, employees and their families will be volunteering at Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers will spend time painting indoors, cleaning the facility, and doing landscaping.

Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company.

WHY: Every year, Georgia Power employees and their families honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through community service projects across the state. The annual event is the company’s largest single day of service and emulates our employees’ mission of being, “a citizen of wherever we serve.”

Since 2005, more than 14,000 Georgia Power employees have volunteered for approximately 375 individual MLK Day of Service projects.

WHEN: Monday, January 20, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: William S. Davies Men’s Shelter and the William S. Davies Women’s Shelter

224 Holmes Road SE

Rome, GA 30161