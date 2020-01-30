The Georgia State Patrol has dismissed nearly an entire graduating class after they cheated on their test.

In total, 30 troopers were dismissed after an investigating into a cheating ring which revolved them cheating on a certification test to operate a speed gun.

There were four primary allegations investigated, and all were corroborated:

That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the speed detection operator exam. All who were interviewed admitted cheating.

That one cadet helped other cadets with their other online exams.

That three cadets helped another cadet pass his exam in one instance.

That a training instructor gave a makeup exam to two cadets who had failed one, and allowed them to take the makeup exam home and bring it back the next day.

Three other troopers in the class had previously left. One cadet resigned for reasons that weren’t disclosed, another had been dismissed and the third is on military leave.

The graduating troopers have issued over 130 speeding tickets since graduating and it appears that all of them will soon be dropped.

This is the full list of the 106th Trooper School: