Johnathan Lee Whittemore, 27 of Ringgold, was arrested this week in Rome after reports said he forced himself inside numerous homes on Shorter Avenue and proceeded to steal a vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy stated that he saw Whittemore and then proceeded to question him about what was going on. Reports went on to state that during the interview process Whittmore gave the deputy numerous fake names and dates of birth.

Whittemore is charged with first degree burglary, theft by taking, loitering, criminal trespass, giving false information to police and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony.