Nathaniel Seth King, of Cartersville, was arrested this week after reports said called 911 for help after being trapped underneath a stack of tires at Saldago Tire on North Tennessee Street.

When officers arrived they found King begging for help stating that he was trapped.

King told police someone was chasing him so he ran into the business to hide when the tires fell on him.

The owner of the business told authorities that the doors had been locked at the end of the working day and that no one should have been in or had access to the building.

King was taken to jail on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.