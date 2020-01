An inmate at the Floyd County Prison, Brandon Lloyd Owens, 35 of Hawkinsville, was jailed in Rome after reports said he was found to be in possession of .2 grams of methamphetamine, 4 Seroquel pills, nearly two Trazadone pills and a small amount of marijuana.

Reports said that Owens was found with the drugs during a strip search after returning to the prison from work details.

Owens is charged with possession of meth and items prohibited by an inmate.