Darius Murice Diamond, 28 of Rome, is facing numerous charges after he allegedly violated a protection order when he was found living with the person at a home on Ashland Park Blvd.

Reports added that police were called during an altercation in which Diamond broke the victim’s property.

After arriving at the Jail Diamond was found to be in possession of numerous bags of marijuana that was packaged for resale.

Diamond is charged with violation of family violence order, failure to appear, probation violation, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, crossing a guard line with drugs, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.