Christopher Scott Whatley Sr, 47 of Rome, was jailed after he allegedly lied to police about his identity before attempting to flee, in the process slapping one on the left side of his face.

After being captured he was found to be in possession of marijuana.

It wasn’t until police arrived at the jail did they discover that Whatley had lied about his identity.

Whatley had been wanted for stealing two televisions back in November from the East Rome Walmart.

Whatley is charged with possession of marijuana, simple battery against a police officer, felony obstruction, felony shoplifting, giving false information to police and two counts willful obstruction.