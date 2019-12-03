Steven Paige Creech, 33 of Cartersville, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in a conversation with what he thought was an underage child where he wrote graphic materials of sexual acts he wished to perform with and to the child.

Reports added that Creech asked the child to send nude photographs and then to meet for sexual activities.

After being taken into custody police said Creech was found with suspected methamphetamine.

Creech is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, use of a computer to seduce a child to commit an illegal act, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and possession of meth.