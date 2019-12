Two Romans, Jeremy Missildine, 37, and Jackson Vaughn, 37, were arrested at the Laundry Room on Turner McCall Blvd after they were found at “a time not usually for law abiding citizens” and in possession of a crowbar, bolt cutters, side cutters and a mask.

They were taken into custody at 1:47 am on Tuesday.

Both are charged with loitering and possession of tools for the commission of a crime,