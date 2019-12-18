Richard Smith Jr, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found drugs while being a passenger in a vehicle that was being stopped for a traffic violation.

Reports said that Smith was in possession of schedule II narcotics, methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.

After arriving at the jail, reports said that he was found in possession of marijuana and meth near his pubic area.

Smith is charged with possession of meth, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and crossing a guardline with drugs.