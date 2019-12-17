Jordan Wynn Bryant, 36 of Rome, was arrested in Cartersville after he was allegedly found stealing Christmas presents for this kids.

Reports said that Bryant was heard in the bathroom at Academy Sports and Outdoors ripping packaging.

Police were then notified and then as Bryant exited the bathroom he asked the officers “if he was suspected of stealing”.

Bryant then pulled out an empty Geber Highbrow compact knife package. A search led police to then find four knives, the Highbrow knife, two Gerber Flatiron Aluminum knives, and a Kettlebell Knife, all valued at nearly $140.

The officer then found a pair of pliers and a pocket knife that belonged to the suspect.

Brant then told police that he had taken the knives because they were going to be Christmas presents for his children.

Bryant is charged with shoplifting and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Bryant was arrested at the East Rome Walmart back in June on shoplifting and obstruction charges.