Kennth Leroy Baker, 58 of Rockmart, was arrested at a home on Padgett Road after an altercation resulted in him breaking chairs in the home, which placed a 41 year-old woman in fear of her safety.

Reports said that the incident occurred in front of a 12 year-old girl.

Baker is also accused of leaving a threatening voicemail on the victim’s phone.

Baker is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, and cruelty to children.