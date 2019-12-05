Doyle Kelley, former Cedartown High School head football coach, issued a statement this week following an announcement that he would not return as head football coach next season.

Cedartown finished this past season 5-6 and Kelley finishes his career as head coach 20-14.

“Members of the Cedartown Community,

Thank you for giving me the opportunity over the last thirty-four years to serve our community through the Cedartown High School Athletic program. I will always count it as one of my greatest blessings to have been able to give back to the community I was born and raised in as a teacher, track coach, head baseball coach, and for the last three years as head football coach and athletic director. Unfortunately, and through no decision of my own, I will no longer have that opportunity. On December 3rd , I was informed by the Principal of Cedartown High School that I was being terminated as head football coach of the Cedartown High School Bulldog Football Team.

When I was informed of the decision to terminate me, I was encouraged to mislead our community by publicly stating that I had chosen to resign, and not that I was terminated. I care too much for this community, program, and students to engage in this kind of deception.

While I am deeply saddened by the decision the Principal has made, I refuse to let myself dwell on it or let it define the time I have been at CHS. Instead, I will focus on all the great things we have accomplished together over the last thirty-four years. There is much to be proud of and thankful for. I think back on the numerous athletes who signed scholarships to the college or university of their choice, the countless wins across each of our sports programs, and the friendships I watched develop between our student athletes. In the three years I had the honor of serving as head football coach, our football team amassed twenty wins, made it to the state

playoffs each year, and won a home playoff game for the first time since 2003. I celebrate these victories not for what they meant to me, but for what they meant for the players, school, and community.

I will always have a special place in my heart for the Cedartown Bulldogs and each of you. Again, thank you for allowing me to serve this community I love so dearly. This is not the ending I wanted or expected, but all things happen for a reason and my faith in God’s plan for my life is strong.

God Bless Each of You,

Doyle Kelley”