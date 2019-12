Larry Don Pruitt, 39 of East Point, was arrested on Old Rockmart Road after reports said he was found riding a bike in the roadway while intoxicated.

Reports said that Pruitt ignored officers commands to get out of the road and then proceeded to reach into his pocket and throw an item at an officer’s head.

Pruitt is charged with felony obstruction, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, darting into traffic, disorderly conduct and obstruction.