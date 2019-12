Quortavious Shamar Spurgeon, 21 of Rockmart, was arrested at the intersection of Broad Street and 5th Avenue in Rome after he was found in possession of over 3 pounds of marijuana.

He was also found in possession of THC candy, THC oil, a bundle of money and two firearms.

Spurgeon is charged with possession of marijuana, three counts manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and two counts possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.