Jason Adams Flemister, 41 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week at his home on Mills Road after he allegedly choked a woman out then hit her on the head with a handgun before biting her breast and breaking her toe.

Reports added that Flemister proceeded to threaten to “blow the victim’s brains out”.

Flemister is charged with sexual battery, battery, aggravated assault, possession of a gun during a felony and terroritic threats and acts.