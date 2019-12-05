Tracey Marie Turner, 53 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was approached by police officers near Decatur Street when she allegedly threw a glass pipe containing suspected crack cocaine on the ground.

Reports said that after police found the pipe a search was conducted. Officers stated that they then located hydrocodone and Xanax in her possession.

Turner is charged with abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts drugs not in original container.