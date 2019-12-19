Christopher Lee Moss, 45 of Acworth, was arrested at the Pine Crest Motel after he allegedly burglarized a home on Saddle Mountain Road and Redfern Trail.

Reports said that Moss broke into the home on Saddle Mountain Road and stole a file box, gold plated flatware, and a 2000 Grand Marquis.

Moss also broke into the Redfern Trail home as the victim was moving. It wasn’t until moved that the victim realized that her stuff had gone missing.

Moss is charged with two counts first degree burglary and theft by taking.