Two Rome teens, Frank Phillip Peyton Jr, 17, and Nathaniel Jones Oglesby, 17, was arrested at the Dairy Queen on Shorter Avenue after attempting to break in and burglarize the business.

Reports said that the teens, both wearing mask, used a crowbar to pry open the back door of the business.

They were quickly apprehended.

Both are charged with first degree burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and wearing a hood to conceal identity.