Christopher Thomas Fricks, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he held a woman down on a bed and begin to choke her until she could no longer breath.

Fricks then proceeded to prevent the victim from calling 911 for help by taking her phone.

The victim suffered bruising to her body in the attack,

Fricks is charged with aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment and obstruction of a 911 call.